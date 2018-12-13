33 NRI passports cancelled for abandoning wives

New Delhi: Passports of 33 non-resident Indians (NRIs) have been cancelled for abandoning their wives.

The Women and Child Development Ministry said on Wednesday that the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA)has issued Look-Out Circulars to absconding husbands in cases of NRI marriages.

A senior official said eight LoCs have been issued and 33 passports have been impounded by the External Affairs Ministry.

The ministry has said that a detailed proposal including points like mandatory registration of NRI marriages within one week will be placed before the Cabinet for its approval.