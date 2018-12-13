33 NRI passports cancelled for abandoning wives

National
By pragativadinewsservice
33 NRI passports cancelled
7

New Delhi: Passports of 33 non-resident Indians (NRIs) have been cancelled for abandoning their wives.

The Women and Child Development Ministry said on Wednesday that the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA)has issued Look-Out Circulars to absconding husbands in cases of NRI marriages.

Related Posts

Cyclone warning for Andhra; rain, thunder showers in Odisha…

India will develop 4 km stretch Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

NBW issued against Bulandshahr violence accused

A senior official said eight  LoCs have been issued and 33 passports have been impounded by the External Affairs Ministry.

The ministry has said that a detailed proposal including points like mandatory registration of NRI marriages within one week will be placed before the Cabinet for its approval.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.