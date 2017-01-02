33 killed, dozens injured car bomb suicide blast in Baghdad

Baghdad: A suicide car bomb attack by the Islamic State in a densely populated Shia neighbourhood of Baghdad killed at least 33 people and 35 other people were injured on Monday.
The bomber driving a pickup truck attacked an outdoor fruit and vegetable market, day laborers and a police checkpoint in Baghdad’s eastern Sadr City district, a police officer said.
Soon after the attack, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for it. The IS regularly targets civilian areas in the heavily fortified city and has claimed all such attacks recently, including three bombings on New Year’s Eve.
At least 27 people were killed by twin explosions in a busy market area in central Baghdad on Saturday, in what was the deadliest such attack in the Iraqi capital in two months.