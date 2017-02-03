32 OAS officers promoted

Bhubaneswar: About 32 OAS (Odisha Administrative Service) Officers have been promoted under various positions. 17 officers from Super Time scale were promoted to Superior Administrative grade. Similarly 15 officers got elevated to the Super Time Scale or Joint Secretary level by the State Government on Thursday.

As per the notification released after the seal of approval of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the promoted OAS officers are Joint Secretary to Chief Minister Suranjan Satpathy, Water Resources Department Deputy Secretary Niyati Patnaik, Information and Public Relations Department Deputy Secretary Bijay Kumar Khandayat, Private Secretary to SC and ST Minister Pramod Kumar Mishra, Gopabandhu Academy Deputy Director Dr Chittaranjan Pasayat, Finance Department Deputy Secretary Satyabrata Rout, Deputy Secretary in-charge Biju Express Way Dipak Ranjan Das and New Delhi-based Joint resident Commissioner Reena Mohapatra, Panchayati Raj Department Deputy Secretary Satya Ranjan Sahu, Sayed Mahmud Auqsad of the Wakfs Board, Berhampur Excise Deputy Commissioner Murnalkanti Das, Patnagarh Sub-Collector Sarat Chandra Panda, Anandpur Sub-Collector Maheswar Swain, Talcher Sub-Collector Shyambhakta Mishra and Nayagarh Sub-Collector Dilip Kumar Sahu.