Beijing: Thirty-two crew members, including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, have gone missing after two vessels collided off China’s east coast on Saturday evening.

The collision, between a Panama-registered oil tanker and a Hong Kong-registered bulk freighter, occurred at around 8 p.m. on Saturday in waters about 160 sea miles east of the Yangtze River’s estuary, according to reports.

The crew of the second ship had been rescued, the reports said.