31st Freedom Fighters’ Mahotsav observed

Bhubaneswar: Remembering the contribution of freedom fighters, the 31st Freedom Fighters’ Mahotsav was observed on the occasion of the death anniversary of freedom fighter CM late Utkal Keshari Dr Harekrushna Mahatab here on Tuesday.

“I express my deep gratitude to the freedom fighters for their struggle and sacrifices to secure the country’s independence,’’ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said addressing the gathering, who highly appreciated the noble sacrifices made by the freedom fighters attending the event.

Patnaik also inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life history of Dr Harekrushna Mahatab. Many freedom fighters attended the event in the presence of Odisha Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera, MPs Prasanna Kumar Patasani and Bhartruhari Mahtab, MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, senior BJP leader Sashi Bhusan Harichandan and senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister had paid floral tribute at the statue of Dr Harekrushna Mahatab on the premises of Odisha Legislative Assembly.