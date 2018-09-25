300 students left hungry as Urban Hostel canteen closed

Bhubaneswar: Tension prevailed at Urban Hostel in Ghatikia of Bhubaneswar, as around 300 tribal students staying at the hostel remained without food since yesterday due to the closure of the canteen.

Reportedly, a few students complained the canteen in-charge and cook about the low quality of food prepared and served in the hostel canteen. Enraged over the allegation, the canteen workers allegedly refused to serve food to the students and shut down canteen since yesterday.

The students have earlier made a written complaint to the hostel authorities about the issue but no actions were taken to resolve the issue, said an agitating student.

The students also alleged that the meals of better quality are prepared for authorities whereas students are served with poor quality food.

According to sources, no actions regarding the issue had been taken by the authorities yet while the students remained hungry since yesterday.

Reportedly, the students staying at the hostel are students of BJB College, Maharshi College, and Rajdhani College.