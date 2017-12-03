Headlines

Over 300 students bag jobs at IIT-Kharagpur in two days

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
IIT Kharagpur

Kolkata:  More than 300 students have bagged jobs on the first two days of the campus placement season at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.

American multinational technology company Apple Inc. picked five students for its Bengaluru office after its debut on the Kharagpur campus on Friday.

Other multinational companies like HSBC, American Express, IBM Research, JP Morgan, Schlumberger, Airbus, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Microsoft were also present in the placement session.

Apart from Apple Inc., UK-based Halma plc, a group of technology companies that makes products for hazard detection, Dubai-based Dunia Finance and Mercari Japan Ltd, which specialises in dealing with industrial machinery, were also among the first-time visitors, an IIT-KGP statement said today.

On the first day of IIT Kharagpur placements, a total of 188 students got jobs, 22 of which were overseas postings.

