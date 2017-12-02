Headlines

300 private engineering colleges would be asked to stop operations

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
engineering colleges

New Delhi: Over 300 private engineering colleges may be asked not to undertake admission process for the academic session of 2018-2019. These institutions would be asked not to undertake admission process for any fresh batch as they had less than 30% enrolment for five consecutive years, according to sources.

Another 500 engineering colleges are under the scanner for not being able to fill up seats, sources said.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all such colleges to consider alternate options like converting to science colleges, skill development centres or vocational education institutions.

The matter will be finalised by end of December 2017.before the approvals are issued to the colleges.

Over 300 institutions which would be asked to close operations as engineering colleges, over 150 have less than 20% enrolment, as per sources.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
opsc opsc
1.1K
Headlines

OPSC issues notification for Civil Services preliminary exam
sikshya sahayaks sikshya sahayaks
1.0K
Headlines

Minimum qualification of sikshya sahayaks, junior clerks upgraded

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top