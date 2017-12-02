300 private engineering colleges would be asked to stop operations

New Delhi: Over 300 private engineering colleges may be asked not to undertake admission process for the academic session of 2018-2019. These institutions would be asked not to undertake admission process for any fresh batch as they had less than 30% enrolment for five consecutive years, according to sources.

Another 500 engineering colleges are under the scanner for not being able to fill up seats, sources said.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked all such colleges to consider alternate options like converting to science colleges, skill development centres or vocational education institutions.

The matter will be finalised by end of December 2017.before the approvals are issued to the colleges.

Over 300 institutions which would be asked to close operations as engineering colleges, over 150 have less than 20% enrolment, as per sources.