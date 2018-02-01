Headlines

30 vehicles gutted in fire in Cuttack

Cuttack: At least 30 vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers were gutted in a deadly fire which erupted at a scrap godown located at Mani Sahu Square under Cantonment police limits in Cuttack city last night.

The mishap came to fore after some locals spotted smokes billowing out of the scrap godown at around 2.30 am in the night and raised an alarm.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after a Herculean effort of one hour by at least three fire tenders.

By the time the fire had reduced at least 25 two-wheelers and five four-wheelers to ashes completely.

