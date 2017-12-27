Headlines

30 trains delayed, 18 cancelled as dense fog engulfs Delhi

New Delhi: Normal life continued to be disrupted on Wednesday morning as dense fog engulfed the national capital and the nearby vicinity.

As many as 30 trains are running late, while 18 have been cancelled and six rescheduled.

Meanwhile, the air quality index of Lodhi Road was recorded in the ‘poor’ category, with Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 at 290 and PM 10 at 276, thus depicting degrading air quality.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, with lows of seven degree Celsius, coupled with a dense blanket of fog during the day.

