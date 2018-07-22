Headlines

30 injured as auto overturns in Nabarangpur

Pragativadi News Service
Papadahandi: At least 30 persons were injured, 12 of them critically, when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in overturned in Papadahandi block of Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

The incident took place in the afternoon when the passengers, mostly minors boys and girls, were going to see Bahuda Yatra in Papadahandi.

They were first admitted to a community health centre (CHC) in Papadahandi. Later, the critically injured persons were shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Nabarangpur.

Sources said all the passengers were from Jharigaon block in the district. They were on their way to Papadahandi to see Bahuda Yatra when the driver lost control and the auto-rickshaw overturned.

