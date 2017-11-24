30.76 lakh houses sanctioned so far under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)

New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has informed that since the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) (U), the Government has sanctioned a total of 30.76 lakhs houses across all verticals.
Currently, 15.65 lakh houses have been grounded and are at various stages of construction and about 4.13 lakh houses have been constructed since the launch of the mission.
Inaugurating the National workshop on Accelerating Implementation of Urban Missions: PMAY (Urban) and Swachh Bharat mission(Urban) here on Friday, the Minister stated that the Urban India is undergoing a transition in terms of physical forms, demographic profile and socio-economic diversity.
The government has embarked on an ambitious plan to empower Indian citizens by 2022 that marks the 75 years of independent India, he added.