3-yr old girl gang raped in Sambalpur Sadar Hospital

Sambalpur: A three-year-old girl was allegedly gang raped by two men at Sambalpur Sadar Hospital in Odisha last night.

According to reports, a pregnant woman from Sambalpur area was admitted to the hospital after she developed labour pain some days ago.

However, two unidentified persons allegedly lured the girl away from her mother to an isolated location on the hospital premises and allegedly raped her yesterday at around 8 PM.

The news spread after the girl narrated the ordeal before her mother who drew the attention of the hospital authorities to the matter.

Later, the kin of the minor girl and hospital authorities informed the local police about the incident.

Based on the allegation of the family members of the minor child, a police complaint has been lodged at Sambalpur Town police station. Meanwhile the minor girl is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police have started an investigation into the incident. A suspected man has been detained by the police. Sources said that police are slated to conduct the medical examination of the minor girl later today.