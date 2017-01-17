After 3 years, search for MH-370 ends with no result

Sydney: It is all after three years that the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-370 has ended in futility on Tuesday. Crews have completed their deep-sea search of a desolate stretch of the Indian Ocean without finding a trace of the plane.
The Joint Agency Coordination Center in Australia has said that the search had officially been suspended after crews finished their fruitless sweep of the 120,000-square kilometer search zone. The agency said that despite every effort using the best science available, cutting-edge technology, as well as modeling and advice from highly skilled professionals who are the best in their field, the mystery of the flight could not be ascertained. As such, the underwater search for MH-370 has been suspended.
During last December, the transport bureau announced that a review of the data used to estimate where the plane crashed, coupled with new information on ocean currents, strongly suggested the plane hit the water in an area directly north of the search zone. But Australia’s government rejected a recommendation from the bureau that crews be allowed to search the new area to the north, saying the results of the experts’ analysis weren’t precise enough to justify continuing the hunt.
Investigators were blocked again and again in their efforts to find the aircraft since it vanished during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.