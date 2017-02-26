3 year old twins found dead in washing machine

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, three-year old twins climbed inside a washing machine filled with water and drowned on Saturday afternoon in west Delhi’s Rohini.

As per sources, their mother had set out to wash clothes but figured she had run out of washing powder. She left the two boys – named Nishant and Nakshya – alone for playing and stepped out of their apartment to get some detergent.

When she came back after few minutes she could not find the children and immediately contacted with her husband.

Meanwhile, the father, Ravinder, who immediately returned home also started searching for the children and found them inside the washing machine filled with 12 to 15 litres water.

When Ravinder took the children to a nearby family hospital where doctors declared them dead. The police said the two boys apparently died of drowning since there was over 15 liters of water inside the machine.

The bodies of the boys have been sent for an autopsy and investigation is on.