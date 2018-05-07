3-year-old girl killed by aunt in Haryana

Chandigarh: In a horriable incident, a 3-year-old girl was killed allegedly by her aunt in a village in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district, the incident took place on Sunday when the accused woman, who is married and has two children, allegedly pierced a knife through the girl’s throat, resulting in her death, police said.

According to investigation of police, the accused woman said that she used to have dreams that evil spirits had gripped her. She also said that in her dreams someone told her to make child sacrifice in order to get rid of evil spirits”.

Reportedly, on Sunday, when the girl went to meet her aunt, she took her to a room, where the accused had kept some earthen lamps to perform some ‘puja’, police said. Soon afterwards, the woman grabbed a knife and allegedly pierced it through the child’s throat leaving her in a pool of blood, they said.

On hearing the child’s cries, the neighbours rushed there after which she was taken to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead.

Police said the woman, along with her husband and children, lives in Ambala and had come to visit other family members two days ago. The accused woman, who tried to escape from the spot, was nabbed by local villagers and handed over to police.

“A murder case has been registered against the accused,”, further investigations were underway.