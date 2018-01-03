Headlines

3 visitors injured after safari bus meets with accident in Nandankanan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: At least three tourist sustained injuries after they were rammed by a bus inside Lion Safari of Nandankanan Zoological Park today. The mishap occurred between 2:30 pm and 3 pm.

Out of the three injured persons, two are said to be critical with one of them being admitted in the ICU of a city-based private hospital.

All the injured persons are from Mahuria village in Khurda district.

According to reports, the safari bus ran into a group of visitors inside the zoo after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to suspected ‘technical glitch’.

Authorities of the Zoological Park rushed to the spot and rescued them by putting the bus back on the track.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.8K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.1K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
viral video viral video
842
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top