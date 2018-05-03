3 Urban Primary Health Centres dedicated to Bhubaneswar denizens

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to provide better healthcare service to the denizens of Bhubaneswar, Odisha government today opened three more Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) at different locations in the city.

The hospitals were inaugurated in Pokhariput (Ward No-62), Baramunda (Ward No-50) and Chandrasekharpur Housing Board Colony (Ward No-8) by Health Minister Pratap Jena.

The Health & Family Welfare Department of Odisha government has constructed the health centres in collaboration with the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM).

According to reports, doctors and ANMs will be available all the time in these three health centres. Besides, all the government helps and schemes will be made available to the sick people coming to the hospitals. Moreover, free medicine will be provided through the Niramaya scheme. Different Specialists will also provide service to the people.

Each Health Centre has an OPD, Observation Room, Pathology, Medicine distribution centre, Conference hall and waiting room.

The medicals will be opened from 8 am to 11 am and then from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Currently, there are 21 Urban Primary Health Centres and 4 Community Health Centres in the city.