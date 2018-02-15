3-tier squad formed to check copying during matric exam

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) that conducts the matriculation examination in the State is determined to completely curb the menace of malpractices adopted by students while taking the exam.

A three-tier squad system has been formed to check malpractices during the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination-2018, informed BSE president Dr Jahan Ara Begum today.

While the first one has been formed at District Education Officers-level, second one at the board-level and third one formed by the officers of School and Mass Education Department, she said.

Besides, district administration officials have been instructed to conduct surprise visits to exam centres, she added.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi also held a discussion with collectors and SPs of all districts through video conferencing here over Matric exam preparations in the State.

Notably, the matric exam is scheduled to be held from February 23 at 2,818 exam centres in Odisha and as many as 5,90,330 students have filled up forms to appear in the exam. A total of 302 nodal centres have been identified for the safe storage of question papers.