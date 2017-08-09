PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Tral

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
encounter

Srinagar: Three terrorists were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

The bodies have been recovered from the encounter site where the search operation was still in progress, sources said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gulab Bagh area of Tral in Pulwama after receiving specific inputs about the presence of militants there.

As the forces were conducting the search operation, the hiding militants fired upon them resulting in an encounter.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pal Heights Pal Heights
6.4K
Headlines

In pics: Deadly house fire that left 5 dead at Pal Heights owner’s residence
young woman young woman
2.6K
Crime

Young woman raped, murdered in Puri forest
Pal Heights Pal Heights
2.5K
Headlines

Five people of Pal Heights hotel owner’s family charred to death in city
Suranjan Satpathy Suranjan Satpathy
2.0K
Headlines

Odisha CM’s Joint Secretary, Suranjan Satpathy passes away
heavy rainfall heavy rainfall
1.1K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 48 hours
To Top