3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Budgam

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Pakherpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Futlipora in Pakherpora area, 45 km from Srinagar, following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to sources, a security force personnel sustained injuries during the operation while two civilian youth were hurt in security forces action against protestors who were trying to disrupt the anti-terror operation.