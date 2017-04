Kupwara: Three soldiers including an army captain have been killed on Thursday morning after terrorists attacked an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In the retaliatory fire from the Army, Two terrorists were also killed in the attack.

Firing went on for nearly four hours. According to army search operations are on.

Notably, last year, 19 soldiers were killed in a similar attack on an army camp in Uri by terrorists who crossed over from Pakistan.