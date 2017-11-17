Headlines

3 Odia players in 18-member squad for Hockey World League Final

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hockey World League

Bhubaneswar:  Hockey India (HI) on Friday announced an eighteen-member squad for the upcoming Men’s Hockey World League Final to be played at Kalinga stadium here from December 1, including three players from Odisha.

Birendra Lakra, Dipsan Tirkey and Amit Rohidas of Odisha have been selected in the national team for the global event, which will continue till December 10.

Squad

Goalkeepers:    Akash Anil Chikte, Suraj Karkera

Defenders:        Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh,

Harmanpreet Singh

Midfielders:      Manpreet Singh (Capt), Chinglensana Singh (Vice-Capt), SK Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh

Forwards:         SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Viral video Viral video
5.0K
Headlines

Viral video: Two arrested after victim’s father files FIR at Baripada Sadar PS
stripped naked stripped naked
4.3K
Crime

Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city
sex sex
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top