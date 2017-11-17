3 Odia players in 18-member squad for Hockey World League Final

Bhubaneswar: Hockey India (HI) on Friday announced an eighteen-member squad for the upcoming Men’s Hockey World League Final to be played at Kalinga stadium here from December 1, including three players from Odisha.

Birendra Lakra, Dipsan Tirkey and Amit Rohidas of Odisha have been selected in the national team for the global event, which will continue till December 10.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Akash Anil Chikte, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh,

Harmanpreet Singh

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (Capt), Chinglensana Singh (Vice-Capt), SK Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh

Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh.