Pulwama: Exchange of firing is continuing between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

According to reports three terrorists were gunned down during an encounter.

Police sources said the militants are holed up in the area and intermittently firing upon the security forces.

Reports said this incident comes three days after two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) affiliated terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Sopore region of Baramulla district.