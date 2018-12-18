3 lions run over by goods train in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Three lions were run over by a goods train near the Gir forest in Gujarat’s Amreli district on Tuesday.

The place is nearly 250 kms from here. Officials said the incident occurred near Borala village in Savarkundla taluka when a pride of six lions was walking along the railway track.

The  goods train which was going to Pipavav port from Botad hit three of six lions of the pride during midnight.

Two lions and a lioness died following the accident, Chief Conservator of Forests, Junagadh wildlife circle, D T Vasavada said.

An enquiry has been ordered by the Gujarat Forest Department, he added.

