3 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists behind an attack on Amarnath pilgrims in July this year, was killed in an encounter in South Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

One terrorist, who had managed to flee from the encounter site, was also arrested by the police according to sources.

The encounter broke on Monday afternoon when the terrorists opened fire on an Army convoy, on its way to Srinagar, at Qazigund on Jammu-Srinagar national highway. One soldier was killed in the attack while another sustained injuries.

The security forces cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the terrorists. The search operation turned into an encounter with terrorists which ended at 2am this morning, the police said.

The police identified the dead terrorists as Yawar Basir, who is a local terrorist, Abu Furqan and Abu Maviya (both foreign terrorists). Basir, hailing from Habiash of Kulgam, joined ranks with Lashkar-e-Taiba this year in February after snatching weapon from a policeman, sources said.

According to Police all the three, killed on Tuesday, were part of the squad that carried out the attack on yatris on July 10. Eight pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured.