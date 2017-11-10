3 killed as speeding bus rams into stationary bike in Cuttack

Athagarh: Three persons were killed in a road mishap at Abhimanpur Square under Badamba police limits in Cuttack district today after a private bus rammed into the trio.

While one of the deceased hails from Sankhameli village, the rest two are from Tentulia village under Banki area.

According to reports, the mishap took place this afternoon when the deceased were busy in gossiping standing near a parked bike near Abhimanpur Square. The driver of a speeding Athagarh bound passenger bus namely Radha Madhav lost control over the wheels and mowed down the trio on the spot.

Tension erupted at the spot following the accident as irate locals demanded arrest of the accused bus driver, who managed to escape from the spot.

Badamba police and fire brigade team rushed to the spot and drew out the bodies stuck under the bus, after a Herculean effort.

Police have started probe into the incident lodging a case in this regard.