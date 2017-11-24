3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Allahabad: In yet another incident of train derailment, three persons were killed and 9 people injured as 13 coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna Express on Friday derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Manikpur at 4:18 AM, according to reports.

ADG (Allahabad zone) S N Sawat told media persons that three passengers were killed and nine others got injured in the incident.

He also claimed that injured passengers were shifted to Karvi hospital for treatment.

Prima facie the cause of accident looks like fractured railway track as per local assessment, UP ADG (law and order) on Banda train accident.