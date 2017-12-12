Headlines

3 Jawans missing after avalanche in J&K’s Bandipora

New Delhi: Three Army jawans have been reported missing after an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, according to reports.

The avalanche occurred in the Mani Post Bagtor Gurez sector near the Line of Control (LoC). The search operation has been launched.

On January 26 this year, at least 10 soldiers were killed and several of their colleagues went missing after avalanches hit an army camp and a patrol in Bandipora.

In April, three soldiers died after being buried in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir’s Batalik.

