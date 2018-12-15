3 Hizbul militants killed in Pulwama encounter, 7 civilians dead in clashes

By pragativadinewsservice
3 Hizbul militants killed
7

Srinagar: Security forces have gunned down three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an encounter in Pulwama’s Sirnoo village in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

One of the militants was an Army Jawan-turned-militant Zahoor Thakor, police sources said.

It is a big achievement for the security forces, sources said.

A soldier was also martyred in the gunfight. Reports said seven civilians were killed and several injured in police firing after clashes broke immediately after the encounter in South Kashmir.

Police sources said the encounter broke out in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The army, police and the CRPF jointly launched the operation after getting information on the presence of three local militants in an orchard, reports said.

pragativadinewsservice
