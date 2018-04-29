3 Gurgaon Doctors Suspended For Negligence After Woman Delivers In Ambulance

Gurgaon: 3 Doctors were suspended at the civil hospital in Gurgaon because of a women gave birth to a boy in an ambulance after doctors referred her to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital Citing unavailability of ultrasound machine. The incident occurred last night, said the principal Medical Officer at the civil hospital.

According to the woman’s husband, senior doctor Alka Sharma told her there was time in delivery and that they did not have an ultrasound machine at the civil hospital. “The doctors said they can’t perform a caesarean surgery on an anaemic patient. They referred my wife to the Safdarjung Hospital even though she was in labour”. “My wife gave birth to a boy in an ambulance near the at Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon national highway”.

“Three doctors have been suspended on charges of negligence,”police said. The health department had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.