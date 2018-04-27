3 gunmen loot wine shop of Rs 12 lakh in Delhi, shot down two

New Delih: Three unidentified miscreants robbed Rs 12 lakh from a DSIIDC wine shop and gunned down a cashier and a security guard while they were in a process of putting the cash box in a van in west Delhi in Narela on Thursday late night.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 pm near Vardhman mall, when a cash van of security services firm SIS India came to collect money from the wine shop.

The deceased have been identified as Rajnikant, who worked as a cashier in the shop, while security guard Prem Kumar worked with SIS. Indiscriminate firing created fear among local shopkeepers.

Many of them put down the shutters soon after firing started. The incident was reported to the police immediately and local residents took Rajnikant and Kumar to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra hospital where they were declared brought dead.

“Prima- facie, it appears to be a case of well planned robbery and attackers knew cash van collection timing. We are investigating the case” said DCP West district.