3 girls rescued in Khordha while being trafficked to Mumbai

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
human trafficking

Khordha: Police foiled a human trafficking bid and rescued three girls from Khurda Road Junction Railway Station last night.

Though the proper identity of the victims are yet to be identified it is reported that they all belong to Retanga village under Jatni block of Khordha district.

According to reports, some locals from Raja Bazar area in Jatni called up a local women’s group namely Nari Sangathan and informed about them. The group immediately swung into action and took the girls into their custody. They were later handed over to Jatni Police.

“The victims had been picked up by the traffickers from Retanga village on promise of jobs in nearby towns. However, after reaching the railway station the girls found that they were being sent to Mumbai. Suspecting ill intensions of the traffickers they ran away from the railway station and reached Raja Bazar area from where we rescued them,” said Namita Pal of Nari Sangathan.

While the traffickers have managed to flee from the railway station, police said the girls would be handed over to their family members after completion of the investigation.

