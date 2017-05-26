3 drown in Hirakud Dam

Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, three persons, including two brothers, drowned in Hirakud Dam near Jawahar Minar in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Friday while they were taking bath.

The deceased were identified as Sushant Mishra and brothers Hitesh and Asit, sons of Kishore Hota.

Kishore, a teacher by profession, and his colleague Sushant had gone to take bath. Kishore’s two sons, who had also gone there to take bath, slipped and were swept away by the water current. Kishore’s friend Sushant also drowned while trying to rescue the two.