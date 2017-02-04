3 day leave for govt. staffs during polls

Bhubaneswar: The employees working under the state government, corporation and other aided institutions can avail three days leave to cast their votes in the three-tier panchayat elections which is scheduled to be held in five different phases from February 13. The state government has accepted a proposal in this regard given by the State Election Commission (SEC).

Similarly, the Panchayati Raj department has directed all District Collectors to declare the polling day as a holiday in places where polling takes place.

Polling will be held on February 13,15,17,19 and 21.

As per the norm, the state government employees will have to apply to their higher authorities to avail the three days leave facility – one day before the polling day, one day on the polling day and one day after the polling day.