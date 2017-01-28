3-day Film Festival on art and artists inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: The 11th edition of the three-day long annual festival of films on art and artists was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here at the IDCOL Auditorium on Friday. The festival organized by Jatin Das Centre of Art (JDCA) will showcase 40 films from 14 different countries.

The festival began with screening of documentary ‘Nabakalebara- God’s Own People’ made by Nila Madhab Panda. Nina Sabnani’s ‘Hum Chitra Banate Hain’ and Norway-based Tuva Synnevag’s ‘Saiva’, which talks about tribes in Siberia, were among the documentaries that were presented on Friday.

JDCA founder Jatin Das said, “JDCA’s journey has been overwhelming so far, and we still have to go a long way to go for our art and artists.”

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who took part in the event Friday, appreciated the organizers efforts to hold the event.

During the three-day event, around 28 short films from countries — Afghanistan, Cambodia, England, France, Germany, India, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and USA are scheduled to be screened.

Award-winning filmmakers Nandan Saxena and Kavita Bahl will be holding two workshops on cinematic filmmaking here.

Screening of the 45-minute film ‘Metamorphosis’ by Sujata Kulshreshtha — based on the life of renowned artist Satish Gujral was equally inspiring as it presented his efforts and struggles.

Well-known photographer Raghu Rai took the occasion to speak about his passion.

An exhibition showcasing traditional handicraft products, handlooms, and books and magazines on art and culture has been set up where many artisans and artists are seen to take part. Festival director Aruna Vasudev and Lalit Mansingh also spoke on the occasion.