3-Day fest Odisha Parba kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi: The 3-day long Odisha Parba 2017 was inaugurated on Saturday at the India Gate Lawns, New Delhi by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as chief guest in presence of Supreme Court Judge Dipak Misra and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

A 52-feet high replica of a chariot of the Puri Rath Yatra has been displayed just inside the entrance gate. The replica is a look-alike of a Puri chariot by using similar materials, body part, steps and processes as used in the original. A replica of the mountain caves of Udayagiri has also been erected at the site to provide the backdrop for the stage.

Twenty folk, Odissi, fusion, contemporary dance and musical performances presented by likes of Padm Shri Aruna Mohanty, Padm Shri Jitendra Haripal and Prince Dance group, etc are on the cards.

‘Hasta Shilpa Haat’ – the handicraft and handloom section in the festival is the treasure trove of famed Odishan artifacts, sculptors and famous textiles. Besides, the most captivating point of the haat is live demonstration of various art forms like palm leaf appliqué work, pattachitra paintings, stone crafts, shell rafts, weaving Sambalpuri sarees etc by master weavers and craftsmen.

A dedicated eatery enclave has been set up to serve authentic Odia cuisine consisting of mouthwatering snacks, world famous Odia sweets, veg and non-veg thali including a variety of sea foods. A well decorated Bhagbat Tungi has been displayed. An exclusive stall has been set up for selling of the Jagannath Bhog.