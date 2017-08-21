3 children die in Raipur hospital; CM Raman Singh orders probe

Raipur: Just days after the child deaths in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh shocked the nation, three children died in Raipur’s BR Ambedkar Hospital on Sunday.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has ordered a probe into the death of the three children.
“No one responsible for this tragic incident will be spared,” said CM Raman Singh.
As per sources, oxygen supply operator Ravi Chandra was caught drunk and sleeping. A heavily drunk Chandra had put off the oxygen supply.
Chandra has been arrested and further investigation is on.