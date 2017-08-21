PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

3 children die in Raipur hospital; CM Raman Singh orders probe

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Raipur

Raipur: Just days after the child deaths in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh shocked the nation, three children died in Raipur’s BR Ambedkar Hospital on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh has ordered a probe into the death of the three children.

“No one responsible for this tragic incident will be spared,” said CM Raman Singh.

As per sources, oxygen supply operator Ravi Chandra was caught drunk and sleeping. A heavily drunk Chandra had put off the oxygen supply.

Chandra has been arrested and further investigation is on.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.7K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
2.8K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
2.7K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
1.9K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
incentive incentive
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
To Top