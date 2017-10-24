PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Over 3.15 lakh hectares affected in crop loss, says minister

Pragativadi News Service
crop loss

Bhubaneswar: Over 3.15 lakh hectares land have been affected by crop loss in the state, informed Odisha Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty today.

The government has received reports of crop loss in over 3.15 lakh hectares land in 1,125 gram panchayats spread in 70 blocks in 15 districts in the state, said the minister.

Of the 15 districts, Bolangir, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Nuapada are most affected with Bolangir topping the list with 14 blocks followed by Bargarh with 10 blocks, the Minister informed.

The assessment has been made on the basis of field survey, he added.

“We will again hold a meeting on October 27 with the concerned departments and submit the final report to the Chief Minister. Subsequently, a drought assistance package for the affected districts will be announced,” he further added.

The state government has received drought reports from the district Collectors and is examining the reports following which the drought-hit areas will be declared by October 30, said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi.

