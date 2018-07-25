2nd OJEE results declared, 13,483 allotted ranks

Headlines

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee on Wednesday allotted ranks to a total of 13,483 students out of 13,485, who appeared in the second OJEE examination on July 22.

A total of 16,511 students had applied, of which 13,483 students appeared except two. The test was conducted to fill up the seats, which had fallen vacant after the first OJEE admission.

Students, who have qualified the second OJEE, will enroll for the remaining vacant seats in B.Pharm, M.Tech and M.Tech (part-time), M.Arch, M.Arch (executive), M. Pharm, M.Plan, MCA, MBA, Integrated MBA and Lateral Entry to B.Tech, B.Pharm and MCA courses in universities, government and private colleges.

Candidates who had appeared in Special 2nd OJEE 2018 have been advised to download their rank cards from the official website – ojee.nic.in.

