2nd entry gate, new building of Bhubaneswar Railway station inaugurated today

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohen and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today inaugurated the second entry gate and new station building with reserved and unreserved ticketing system at Bhubaneswar railway station here.

Speaking on the occasion, Gohen said that Narendra Modi-led Government has done ‘unprecedented’ work in the last three years for development of the railway sector in the eastern region of the country while Bhubaneswar will be the focal point of development.

“Over Rs 5100 crores have been sanctioned for the development of railway infrastructure in Odisha during 2017-18 fiscal, but various railway projects are not being completed in time due to land acquisition problems and other issues under State subjects which need to be addressed by the Odisha government,” he claimed.

In another development, Dharmendra Pradhan informed that the Civil Aviation Ministry has submitted a proposal to Odisha government for allotment of land for a second airport in Bhubaneswar.