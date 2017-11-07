2G spectrum case: Date of verdict to be decided on Dec 5

New Delhi: The date of verdict in the high-profile 2G spectrum scam cases will be decided on December 5, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Delhi said on Tuesday while adjourning the matter.
Two cases have been filed by the CBI and another one by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
In its charge sheet filed against former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and others in 2011, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore in the allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum.
In April 2014, the ED had filed a charge sheet against 19 people, including Raja and Kanimozhi in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.