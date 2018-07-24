29-year-old woman teacher ‘elopes’ with 15-year-old student, arrested

Chandigarh: A 29-year-old woman teacher was arrested for allegedly eloping with her Class X boy student in Fatehabad town on Monday. A court has remanded the teacher to judicial custody.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy and the teacher had gone missing on Friday. The matter came to light when the private school’s principal, suspecting foul play, called the families of both of them.

The father of the boy registered a complaint with police and the teacher was booked for ‘kidnapping for murder’ in a case registered at Fatehabad City police station. The boy’s father alleged that the teacher had been pressurizing and luring his son.

Investigations revealed that both were interacting quite often and were connected to each other over the telephone and on social media as well, police said.

The accused teacher confessed to have taken the boy with her. They first went to Hisar and from there the two went to Delhi. Later, they left for Katra in Jammu and Kashmir. Last location of the boy was found in Katra.

Soon after the arrest, the woman teacher was produced in the court.