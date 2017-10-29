PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Chhatrapur councillor murder: Police takes key conspirators on 7-day remand

Berhampur: The Berhampur SDJM court today allowed the Ganjam district police to take the two key conspirators of Chhatrapur BJD Councillor Laxmidutta Pradhan murder case, Krushna Chandra Nayak and Duryodhan Reddy, on a 7-day remand.

The duo was arrested from Uttarakhand by a special team of Ganjam Police yesterday.

While the physical remand of the conspirator duo would start on October 31, it is believed that the police would be able to extract crucial and specific information regarding their political link. The interrogation also holds significance taking into account the fact that one of the accused Krushna Chandra Nayak has claimed that one ‘Golak Bhai’ helped them all through their run to evade police arrest.

It may be recalled here that the Chhatrapur Councillor was brutally hacked to death by a group of assailants in front of his home in Suryanagar in Chhatrapur on September 16. Police had arrested 15 persons involved in the case, however Krushna and Duryaodhan had managed to escape to Cuttack and then to Kolkata. They were hiding in Uttarakhand of late when Ganjam police reached them.

