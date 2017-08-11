280 persons lose lives due to lightning strikes in 5 months

Bhubaneswar: As many as 280 people died in lightning strikes in the state in the last 5 months. The deaths were reported from 29 districts.

According to the office of Special Relief Commissioner, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj recorded the highest number deaths with 30 each.

Balasore comes in the third placed with 24 deaths followed by 17 in Bhadrak, 16 in Keonjhar and 15 each in Jajpur and Kendrapara, 13 in Koraput, 12 in Nabarangpur and 11 each in Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Bargarh districts.

While over 74 percent of the lightning victims are men, about 56 per cent belong to the age group between 15 to 45 years.

Another 72 persons are in the age group of 46 to 60. At least 32.86 per cent deaths occurred in June, followed by 31.43 per cent in July. Among the dead are 27 children.

The status report said, at least 94 persons were struck when they were working in paddy fields where as another 59 were near their house while 40 were struck in open fields.