28% slab to be phased out: FM Jaitley

New Delhi: The Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a Facebook post on Monday said the 28% slab will soon be phased out except some luxury and sin goods.

Jaitley said that in future there could be one single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12% and 18%. The new rate could be a midpoint between the two, added.

The Finance Minister said the country will eventually have a GST which will have only slabs of zero, 5% and standard rate with luxury and sin goods as an exception.

Jaitley said that the government’s next priority is to bring cement, which is a common use item and is still in the 28% bracket, into a lower slab.

“Our next priority will be to transfer cement into a lower slab. All other building materials have already been transferred from 28% to 18% and 12%. The sun is setting on the 28% slab,” FM Jaitley said in a Facebook post.