28 families homeless after 50 houses gutted in fire in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A massive fire broke out at Khadimahara village under the Dhamnagar block in the district in which more than 50 houses and properties worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes on Friday night.

According to reports, the fire broke out from a thatched house at around 3 am due to an electrical short circuit and soon spread to the nearby houses.

On being informed, three fire brigade units from Bhadrak, Dhamnagar and Bhandaripokhari rushed to the spot and finally brought the blaze under control with the help of locals. More than 28 families have become homeless following the mishap.

Later, the administration set up a camp in the area and provided food to all the affected families.