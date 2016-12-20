PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Ollywood

27th Oriya Film Award Ceremony held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Oriya Film award

Bhubaneswar: The 27th state Oriya Film Awards ceremony was organised here in the city on Monday at Utkal Mandap. Inaugurated by Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, many awards were conferred to the personalities of the Oriya Film Industry.

Oriya Film AwardDirector Sushant Mani’s ‘Kehi Nuhen Kahara’ was awarded with ‘Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami Samman’ for selection as the Best Film for 2015. Amiya Kumar Patnaik was given the Best Director category for his movie ‘Tulasi Apa’.

Cinematographer Ashok Swain received the Jayadev Puraskar for his life-long contribution to the industry and was honoured with a citation and Rs one lakh cash prize at the programme. Tapas Saragharia received the State Film Awards in Best Story category for ‘Ishq Tu Hi Tu’ produced by Tarang Cine Productions. Sukumar Mani and Samaresh Routray received award in Best Editing and Best Actor in Supporting Role categories respectively, for their contribution in ‘Ishq Tu Hi Tu’.

Similarly, Soumya Ranjan Dash was awarded the Best Actor for his role in  ‘Antarleena’, Samaresh Routray as Best Actor in a Supporting Role for ‘Ishq Tu Hi Tu’ , Barsha Nayak as Best Actress for ‘Tulasi Apa’ and Best Actress in Oriya Filmsupporting role was given to Priyanka Mohapatra. Best comedian award was given to Pragyan Ranjan Khatua, Best Child Artsist was awarded to Madhusmita Moharana.

Best Playback Singer (Female) was awarded to Antara Chakraborty, Best Playback Singer (Male) was awarded to Gautam Giri, Best Editing award was given to Sukumar Mani for the movie ‘Ishq Tu Hi Tu’.

Among others present during the occasion were Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Pattsani, MLAs Priyadarshi Mishra and Bijay Kumar Mohanty along with Commissioner of Culture department Manoranjan Panigrahi.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

A N Jena mayor A N Jena mayor
10.1K
Headlines

Sexual slur video of city Mayor AN Jena viral in social media
RBI rules RBI rules
3.2K
Headlines

RBI comes up with new rules for cash withdrawal
sex scandal of mayor sex scandal of mayor
2.1K
Headlines

Sex Scandal: Allegations of Mayor hand in Rishi’s death
sex scandal sex scandal
1.9K
Headlines

Sex scandal: BJD leaders quiet; Dama Rout says silence best policy
aadhar aadhar
1.9K
Latest News Update

Aadhar link for all savings accounts
To Top