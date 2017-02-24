27 pilgrims goes missing at Saudi Arabia: Passport issued from Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has started probe into the mysterious disappearance of 27 pilgrims who had gone to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for ‘Haj’ pilgrimage. The pilgrims were reportedly issued passport from Bhubaneswar.

After three days reaching Jeddah, the travel agent who had obtained visa for the pilgrims reported to the ATS. The travel agent has said that the pilgrims had obtained a 45-day Umrah visa through him. The pilgrims belonged to West Bengal, and had travelled to Saudi Arabia via Mumbai.

Bhubaneswar Regional Passport Officer Digvijay Giri has clarified that it is not possible for any resident of any other State to get their passport issued from Bhubaneswar because a number of documents are needed for the issue of passport like the Adhaar card, Pan Card, Voter ID card, or any other document showing that he or she is a resident of Odisha. He said that they must have provided forged documents during the process, even during the police investigation.

Earlier in 2014, four youths from Mumbai had disappeared after going to Iraq on a pilgrimage. Two were reportedly killed fighting for the IS and only one of them returned, having no information regarding the fourth person.