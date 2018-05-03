27 killed in blaze after bus overturns in Bihar’s Motihari

Motihari: At least 27 people were killed as the bus they were traveling in caught fire at Motihari in East Champaran district of Bihar on Thursday.

Reportedly, the fire was caused after the bus overturned.

According to reports, the bus was on its way to Delhi from Muzaffarpur. The incident occurred on NH- 28 near Moga Hotel in Kotwa area at around 3 PM as the driver attempted to save a two-wheeler.

If reports are to be believed, the driver of the bus, in which 32 passengers were travelling, lost his control over the vehicle due to which it overturned. Only four persons could be rescued from the ill-fated bus, Kotwa police station SHO Vijay Sinha told reporters.

He also informed that the injured have been rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolence on the loss of lives in the accident. “It is a really painful incident, local administration officials are present at the spot. We will extend all possible help to the families of those who died,” he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll is expected to rise in the incident. The rescue operation at the accident site has reportedly, hampered due to heavy rains in the area.